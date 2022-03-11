PWD urged to address plight of Muster Roll workers

Tura, March 11: The All Garo Hills Muster Roll Workers’ Union (AGHMRWU) had urged the Chief Engineer PWD (Building) Govt. of Meghalaya, Shillong to redress the anomalies of the PWD (B) Division Tura in favour of the poor Muster Roll Workers.

​The Vacant posts of Group ‘D’ are still lying unimplemented since long time even though we had appealed to fill up by accommodating 50 % of the vacancies to the Senior RCW Workers as per the policy of the reservation.

​Secondly, the RCW Workers are entitled to avail the Festival advances, Children Education loan but the Workers of PWD ( B) Division Tura are denied of these facilities despite repeated request from the Workers.

​In view of this fact, we fervently request the honourable Chief Engineer to redress these grievances and intimate the matter duly at the earliest.