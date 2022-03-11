Meghalaya Transport Minister explains why MTC employees not paid salary

Shillong, March 11: Meghalaya Transport Minister Dasakhiat Lamare today told the House during the ongoing budget session that the Meghalaya Transport Corporation (MTC) was not generating enough revenue to meet the expenditure including the salary of its employees. It is suffering from severe financial constraints.

Earlier, raising a cut-motion, AITC legislator George Lyngdoh said MTC employees have not received their salaries from April 2021 till date.

In his reply, the minister said the department was extensively examining the matter and hoped to resolve this matter at the earliest.

On the other hand, Lyngdoh said the MTC could use its empty premises as a parking space to ease traffic congestion in the area and also to generate some income, to which the minister agreed to examine the matter.