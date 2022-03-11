We see inauguration but no operation: George on ISBT

Shillong, March 11: Transport Minister Dasakhiat Lamare today told the House during the ongoing budget session that the notified date for operation of the much-awaited Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT) is scheduled for April 1.

Replying to a cut-motion raised by AITC legislator from Umroi George B Lyngdoh, who said though the ISBT was inaugurated it was yet to become operational, Lamare said 95 per cent of the work is completed and attributed the COVID-induced lockdown as the reason for the delay to make the ISBT fully functional.

The much-hyped ISBT at Mawlai Mawiong has remained cocooned even after months of its inauguration by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in July last year.

The ISBT was sanctioned for ₹48.31-crore by the North Eastern Council on January 28, 2013.

Transport Minister Dasakhiat Lamare today told the House during the ongoing budget session that the notified date for operation of the much-awaited Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT) is scheduled for April 1.

Replying to a cut-motion raised by AITC legislator from Umroi George B Lyngdoh, Lamare said 95 per cent of the work had been completed and attributed the COVID-induced lockdown as the reason for the delay to make the ISBT fully functional.

The much-hyped ISBT at Mawlai Mawiong has remained cocooned even after months of its inauguration by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in July last year.

The ISBT was sanctioned for ₹48.31-crore by the North Eastern Council on January 28, 2013.