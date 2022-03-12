Female qazi performs nikaah in Delhi

New Delhi, March 12 : In a rare move, a female qazi solemnised the ‘nikaah’ (Muslim wedding) of late President Zakir Husain’s great-grandson here.
At the ceremony, qazi Syeda Saiyadain Hameed invoked passages from the Quran as explicated by Maulana Abul Kalam Azad in his Tarjuman ul Quran – the outcome of his 27-year-long rigorous study of the holy scripture.
The nikaah concluded with a call to celebrate the union of the bride and groom as equals in marital, legal and spiritual partnership, by quoting a passage from the Quranic Surah.
The nikaah is performed with three repetitions of ‘Ijab’ (offer) and ‘Qabool’ (acceptance) which is administered by a Qazi to the bride and groom.
