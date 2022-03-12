Swepson to debut for Australia in 2nd Test

KARACHI, March 11: Australia has given a Test debut to leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson as another slow wicket looms for the tourists in the second Test against Pakistan at Karachi.

Swepson first toured with Australia’s Test side five years ago and has consistently been Nathan Lyon’s spin deputy in the past few years, but has not been able to make the final XI.

The Queenslander bowler will be the first frontline leg-spinner to debut in Tests for Australia’s men’s team since Bryce McGain’s one-off Test in 2009 against South Africa at Cape Town.

Swepson will replace Josh Hazlewood in the only change Australia made from the team which played to a tame draw on a flat wicket at Rawalpindi.

Australia’s first Test in Pakistan since 1998 on a docile wicket of Pindi Cricket Stadium saw only 14 wickets fell in 14 sessions and the pitch was rated as “below average” by the International Cricket Council.

Another slow, low-bouncy wicket is being prepared for the second Test of the three-match series.

“We think particularly a wrist-spinner of Swepo’s quality gives us a best opportunity to take 20 wickets,” Cummins said.

For Pakistan, fast bowlers Hasan Ali and Faheem Ashraf are free from injuries or illness and are available for selection.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam believes his batters will have another dominant Test at Karachi with his two spinners Sajid Khan and Nauman Ali exploiting the drier conditions. (AP)