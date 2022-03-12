Malinga joins Rajasthan Royals coaching staff

MUMBAI, March 11: Former Sri Lankan speedster Lasith Malinga has joined Rajasthan Royals as their fast-bowling coach for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League.

“It’s a wonderful feeling for me to return to the IPL and an absolute honour to join Rajasthan Royals,” the 38-year-old Malinga said.

RR also announced that Paddy Upton has joined the squad as a ‘Team Catalyst’ and will play a crucial role in establishing team integration by bringing them together as a cohesive and mutually supporting unit, and look after their mental well-being. (PTI)