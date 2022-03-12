Malinga joins Rajasthan Royals coaching staff

SPORTS
By Agencies
Bowler Lasith Malinga (C) of Sri Lanka balls to batsman Mohammad Hafeez of Pakistan (unseen) during the 4th One Day International match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan in Abu Dhabi on December 25, 2013. AFP PHOTO/MARWAN NAAMANIMARWAN NAAMANI/AFP/Getty Images

MUMBAI, March 11: Former Sri Lankan speedster Lasith Malinga has joined Rajasthan Royals as their fast-bowling coach for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League.
“It’s a wonderful feeling for me to return to the IPL and an absolute honour to join Rajasthan Royals,” the 38-year-old Malinga said.
RR also announced that Paddy Upton has joined the squad as a ‘Team Catalyst’ and will play a crucial role in establishing team integration by bringing them together as a cohesive and mutually supporting unit, and look after their mental well-being. (PTI)

