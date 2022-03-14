CM to take all MLAs to New Delhi to pursue ILP

Shillong, March 14: To make an advance in the matter of the implementation of Inner Line Permit (ILP), Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma today said that the Government will examine the suggestion of taking all the 60 MLAs to New Delhi to pursue the demand for its implementation.

Replying to a query from Mawlai MLA PT Sawkmie, the Chief Minister said that the matter of ILP is being examined by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

He also said that multiple letters have been sent to Union Government on the matter and the State Government would have to push the subject with the Union Government.