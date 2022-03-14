DC launches 10 Kg cylinders in EGH

Tura, Mar 14: East Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner Swapnil Tembe on Monday participated in the joint launching of the 10 Kg composite gas cylinders by two local gas agencies- M/s Jim’s Flame and the Shira Indane Grameen Vitrak at the DRDA Hall in Williamnagar.

Speaking as the Chief Guest during the joint launching, Tembe lauded the initiative of the gas agencies and said that the effort would do well and be of great benefit to the customers. He also informed that the District Administration was trying to encourage the use of LPG cylinders under PMUY 2.0 scheme in far flung areas, so that trees are not cut down. Pointing out that there were a lot of BPL families which have not availed of the PMUY 2.0 scheme, he urged that the matter be taken up rigorously by the Gas Agencies.

Earlier, IOCL representative Dorothy Das highlighted the 10 Kg cylinder’s multiple advantages over the existing steel cylinders, as they are light weight, has a translucent body where the LPG level can be checked as well as rust Free.

As part of the launching altogether seven customers were issued the new 10 Kg cylinders which was also handed over by Tembe.