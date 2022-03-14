Garo bodies oppose motion to revamp reservation policy

Tura, Mar 14: The alleged motion moved by an assembly member to revamp the State Reservation Policy by terming it as outdated, in an Assembly Session held on March 10 has irked several local bodies from Tura, who while expressing concern over the move have also strongly voiced their opposition to it.

The New Tura Development Forum (NTDF) along with other citizens’ bodies like the Tura Garo Senior Citizens Forum (TGSCF) and the Garo Graduates Union (GGU) on Monday dashed off a letter to Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma voicing their concern over the proposed move.

“As reported in certain newspapers on March 12, there has been a motion to review and revamp the state reservation policy in an assembly session on March 10 by a member, who termed the policy as outdated. However, any move to modify, dilute or amend the policy at this juncture is not acceptable and we strongly oppose the move,” the local organizations said in their letter to the Chief Minister.

The local bodies urged the Chief Minister to ensure that the move for modification, dilution or amendment of the said policy is not taken up for discussion in the ongoing Assembly Session and to maintain status quo on the policy.