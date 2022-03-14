GSU revives demand for new Dadenggre district

Tura, March 14: Reviving the demand for the creation of the Dadenggre District, the GSU, Western Zone (North), Dadenggre on Monday urged the state government to act on the issue and fulfil the long pending demand of the people.

In a statement issued here, the union said that the demand for the up-gradation of the Dadenggre Civil Sub Division into a full-fledged district has stood for 23 years but successive governments have ignored the demand.

“The demand began in 1999 during the time of Donkupar Roy as the Chief Minister. The same demand was raised many times between 2012 and 2015 when Dr Mukul Sangma was the Chief Minister. In addition to these, memorandums and letters were also submitted to local MLA James K Sangma. However, we are still to get the district which has hurt the sentiments of the people,” GSU President Tengsan M Marak said.

The union urged MLAs of all six constituencies under Dadenggre Civil Sub Division like Phulbari, Rajabala,Selsella, Tikrikilla, Raksamgre and Dadenggre to come together and work towards the fulfilment of the demand.

Stating that the creation of the proposed district would create employment opportunities for the youths as well as ease the problems faced by people from far flung villages, the union urged the government to take up the matter once again and fulfil the genuine and long pending demand of the people.