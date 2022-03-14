Dibrugarh cop kills ‘pregnant’ wife with service weapon

Guwahati, March 14 : In a dreadful incident, a police constable of Dibrugarh police station in Upper Assam allegedly killed his ‘pregnant’ wife by shooting her with his service revolver in the wee hours of Monday.

The police constable, identified as Biki Chetia of Dibrugarh, has been arrested after he confessed to killing his wife, Jayashree Chetia, with his service revolver, official sources informed.

“The incident took place at his residential quarter on the police campus near the Sadar Police station around 1:30 am. He has confessed to committing the crime and has been arrested. We are interrogating him to know the motive behind the crime,” a police official in Dibrugarh informed mediapersons.

Sources further informed that the accused constable was in an inebriated condition during the incident.

“The constable was engaged as a security guard of a member of a foreigners’ tribunal. His weapon has been seized,” said a police source.

However, it is not yet clear as to what led to the horrific incident. Apparently, unconfirmed reports say that a family dispute could have triggered the crime.

According to sources, Biki and Jayashree were married for the past four years and were residing in the residential quarter near Dibrugarh police station.

Reportedly, the deceased woman was four months’ pregnant.

Meanwhile, an investigation into the incident has been initiated by police officials.