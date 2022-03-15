Key accused in Guwahati trader’s murder arrested from Bihar

Guwahati, March 15 : A key accused in the murder of a city-based businessman last month has been arrested by Guwahati Police from Bihar on Monday.

Official sources said that Pankaj Yadav, alleged to be one of the assailants who fired at Avdesh Yadav near the latter’s Chatribari residence here on February 21, was tracked and apprehended from an area under Barauni police station in Begusarai district of Bihar.

“We were tracking him for some time. Our teams had carried out two operations in Bihar and could finally apprehend Pankaj Yadav,” Guwahati police commissioner Harmeet Singh informed mediapersons here on Tuesday.

The city police have sought transit remand to bring Pankaj to Guwahati even as a few others, including the key planner, financer and conspirator in the case, W. Yadav, are absconding.

“Sources tell us that they might have crossed over from the Bihar border to Nepal…But we are tracking them and looking to trace their location. If necessary, we might seek help from Nepal police,” Singh said.

It may be mentioned that two bike-borne miscreants had shot the businessman dead near his residential apartment at Chatribari here on the night of February 21 and fled, leaving behind their motorcycle, reportedly as the ignition switch of the two-wheeler failed to turn on, near the place of crime.

The deceased, Avdesh Yadav, who is reported to own a few shops in the city, succumbed to his injuries after being rushed to a private hospital at Athgaon in a critical condition.

The city police commissioner further informed that both Balu Paswan and Pankaj Yadav had fired shots at the businessman. The two hail from Lakhisarai district in Bihar.

Asked what might have been the motive of the killers, the city police commissioner informed that “two families (including that of Avdesh) had enmity between them for a long time over matters relating to politics and property. Both the families (in Bihar) have at least 30 cases registered in police stations.”