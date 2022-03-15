Meghalaya House rejects move to revamp State Reservation Policy

Shillong, March 15: Meghalaya Assembly today rejected the resolution to revamp of State Reservation Policy tabled by North Shillong MLA Adelbert Nongrum.

After Nongrum refused to withdraw his resolution, the House was put to vote and the resolution was defeated.

In his reply, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has termed this matter as complex and sensitive in nature, which needs to be tackled judiciously and thoughtfully being a policy matter.

He also welcomed the suggestion made by the leader of the Opposition Dr Mukul Sangma to discuss such matters at the political party or legislators’ levels.

North Shillong MLA Adelbert Nongrum refused to withdraw the resolution and reiterated his stand on the need to revamp the state reservation policy.