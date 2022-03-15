TDCA win thriller, SCA (A) thump All Jaintia CA

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 14: Tura District Cricket Association edged East Garo Hills in a low-scoring thriller, while Shillong CA (A) beat All Jaintia CA in the Meghalaya Cricket Association’s U-23 Boys Inter District Cricket Tournament on Monday.

In Zone 2, Tura won the toss in Mendipathar and opted to bat first but, on a day where bowlers really prospered, they were dismissed for 144 in 38.4 overs. There were several batters up and down the order who got starts but Pringstar S Sangma (31) was the top scorer and the only one to get past 20. All six bowlers used by EGH claimed at least a wicket, with Suresh Basfor bagging 4/35 and Sanjay G Momin 2/27.

Tura found early success with the ball but EGH saw their hopes raised with captain Subham Gupta’s fine 60, which included eight fours and three sixes. Jakim Jasera Marak also contributed 18, with 13 not out by Number 11 Sanjay but it was not to be for EGH, as they were bowled out for 123, losing by just 21 runs. Man-of-the-match Brian Lara M Sangma could not live up to his namesake with the bat today but he shone with the ball, claiming 4/24, including the wicket of the dangerous Subham. Alpriang D Sangma (2/24) and Manish Sharma (2/36) were also among the wickets.

In Zone 1’s Group A, SCA (A) romped to a seven-wicket win over AJCA.

AJCA won the toss and chose to bat, making a good go of it for a total of 235/9. Ebormitre Sutnga struck a lovely 75 off 82 deliveries (9x4s, 3x6s), while Mewada Shylla (42) and Defender Dhar (30) also made some crucial runs. PM Santhosh (2/35) returned the best figures, with two other bowlers also taking a brace each – Jaskirat Singh Sachdeva (2/39) and Aaron AR Nongrum (2/48).

Player-of-the-match Avinash Rai then led the charge for SCA (A), carrying his bat in a run-a-ball innings of 114 (13x4s, 4x6s). Jaskirat (56) hit a half-century of his own and Mrinal Das contributed 36. Saunihi Patwet scalped 2/69 but the Shillong side cruised to 238/3 in just 34.1 overs.

East Khasi Hills will face South West Khasi Hills in Zone 1’s Group B match today.