B’desh create history in WC

HAMILTON, March 14: Opener Sidra Ameen’s 104 went in vain as Pakistan committed harakiri to hand debutants Bangladesh a nine-run win, their first-ever victory in the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup here on Monday.

Chasing 235 to win, Ameen gave Pakistan a flying start, forging a 91-run partnership with Nahida Khan (43) for the first wicket and then added another 64 rums with Bismah Maroof (31).

With Ameen going strong, Pakistan were well on course for a successful chase, reaching 183 for two but Fahima Khatun (3/38) turned the match on its head with three quick wickets as Pakistan inexplicably lost five of their batters for just five runs to slip to 188 for seven and were eventually restricted to 225 for nine.

Khatun picked up the wickets of Omaima Sohail (10), Aliya Riaz (0) and Fatima Sana (0), while Rumana Ahmed removed Nida Dar (0) before centurion Ameen fell for a run-out to end Pakistan’s hope. Featuring in their first women’s World Cup, Bangladesh had lost their first two games against South Africa and New Zealand, while Pakistan slumped to their fourth defeat in as many matches and 18th successive loss in the event.

Earlier, invited to bat, Bangladesh scored 234 for seven, riding on Fargana Hoque’s 71 and some useful contributions from Sharmin Akhter (44) and skipper Nigar Sultana (46). (PTI)