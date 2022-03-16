IIT-G inks MoU with India Japan Lab for multiple projects

Guwahati, March 16: Indian Institute of Technology-Guwahati (IIT-G) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the India Japan Lab (IJL) of Keio University for multiple collaborations including research projects, student supervision, developing new certificate courses and facilitating students and faculty exchange visits.

According to the MoU, IIT-Guwahati and India Japan Lab will encourage faculty and students to work for various capacity-building activities for mainstreaming disaster risk resilience as part of training courses; developing new certificate courses on specific topics related to disaster risk reduction; joint student supervision; students and faculty exchange visit for knowledge sharing; undertaking research projects and joint publication of articles/educational books.

The Centre for Disaster Management and Research (CDMR) of IIT-G will act as the nodal centre from the institute.

The India Japan Lab of Keio University was established in 2019. Keio University is one of the oldest and largest private universities in Japan, established in 1858.

CDMR will be the partner for various IJL training programmes/workshops for the Northeast Region.

The partnership will pave the path for a closer relationship with Japan, the country which is known for its expertise in managing disasters and developing technologies in reducing risks from various kinds of disasters.

The MoU was signed by IIT-G director, T.G. Sitharam and IJL, Keio University director Rajib Shaw in the presence of the head of CDMR, Sudip Mitra.

“CDMR and Keio University could play a key role in generating awareness about disaster risk reduction among school children,” Sitharam said, after signing of the MoU.

Rajib Shaw, director, India Japan Lab said that the MoU would provide exposure to young IIT-G students to get to various Japanese companies and learn the essence of entrepreneurship.

He also mentioned the importance of technology and social innovation where IIT-G students could play an important role.