One injured, cultivations destroyed as wild elephants raid village in SWKHD

Mawkyrwat, March 16: One person was seriously injured after a group of wild elephants numbering about fifteen raided Kalapahar village under Ranikor Civil Sub-Division of South West Khasi Hills District.

General Secretary of the All Khasi Hills A’chik Federation (AKHAF), Manuel Marak informed that the incident took placed on Tuesday night at around 10:00 PM in which a group of wild elephants stormed into Kalapahar village and attacked one person identified as Choki D Shira (32) causing serious head injuries to him.

The injured was immediately rushed to Ranikor Community Health Centre (CHC) for treatment where the doctor referred him to Shillong for better treatment.

Marak informed that besides attacking the person, the wild elephants also destroyed the cultivation including betel nuts, cashew nuts, banana trees among others.

The AKHAF also requested the Wildlife Department to extend support in the form of ex-gratia to the family of the injured person as well as to all the victims who have lost their agriculture and horticulture crops.