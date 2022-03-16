Rehan Khan wins 44th All Assam Amateur Invitational Golf Championship

Guwahati, March 16: Rehan Khan won the 44th All Assam Amateur Invitational Golf Championship, which is a signature event of Upper Assam Golf Association (UAGA) organized at Digboi Golf Links on 12th and 13th March.

Reetamoni Hazarika became the ladies champion this year. The winners in various categories were presented their medallions in the post-match prize distribution ceremony which was graced by Chief Guest of the valedictory function Air Marshal (retd) Anjan Gogoi, guest of honour Air Vice Marshall, P V Shivanand, Kishore Kumar Sarma, CGM (T&TS), Digboi Refinery, Tridiv Hazarika, President, UAGA, Prabhat Bezbaruah, patron of Association of Golf Clubs of Assam, Samar Chaliha, Chairman, PAF, Siddharth Chaliha, Secretary, UAGA and Mridul Shyam, Organizing Secretary of the tournament.

Amongst the other notable winners, Zakir Hussain became the runner up of the AAIGC ’22, while Dr Abhijit Bora won the coveted Sentinel Trophy for best senior golfer (55 and above). Budding young golfer Abhijit Bora played two outstanding rounds of golf to emerge as the best stable ford winner over two days. Girish Kumar won the best bogey over two days while Group Captain Priyank Kashyap won the best Nett over two days.

The tournament was inaugurated on 12th March by Chief Guest & Patron Kailash Pati, Executive Director and Regional Head, Digboi Refinery in the presence of senior officials of UAGA, Digboi Refinery and the participating golfers. Around 100 golfers from all over North East and few from other parts of India participated in this most popular amateur golf championship which has been held for over four decades in the picturesque 72 par heritage Digboi Golf Course.

All Assam Golf Championship had been able to mark a distinction amongst the golfers of the country as one of the longest Amateur tournaments and became the most sought-after tournament amongst the golfers of the North-East. With the patronage of IOCL Digboi refinery management the Digboi Club have been able to maintain the course in their best possible manner to offer an excellent and memorable round of golf in the pristine surroundings to all the participants from across the country, especially from the North-East and the course played up to their expectation.

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (Assam Oil Division), Oil India Limited, management of various Tea Gardens in upper Assam has been supporting this event since its inception which has ensured the success of this golf championship.