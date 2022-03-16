Health care workers felicitated on National Vaccination Day  

Tura, March 16: As part of the Pan India celebration of “National Vaccination Day” under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the West Garo Hills District Administration also held a programme at Circuit House, Tura where health care workers from the district were felicitated.

The programme was attended by Deputy Commissioner Ram Singh as the Chief Guest.

Speaking during the short felicitation function, the West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner, Ram Singh congratulated all the Health Care Workers for their dedicated and multiple services they render to the society and also expressed his appreciation since the department has been rendering continuous medical and health related services all the year round to the people of the district at large. He then urged all the Health Care Givers to continue their dedicated and selfless services for the welfare of the people in the region.

District Immunisation Officer Dr Ivonne M Sangma who also spoke on the occasion gave the status of the first round of Polio Immunisation held in January this year for children up to 5 years and informed that the immunization was a cent percent success.

Sangma also informed that the Covid Vaccine for 12 to 14 Years would start from next week in the Session sites and health centres as well in the district and for which the process and necessary documents required are the same as for other vaccination such as Identity Card, School Identity Card, Aadhar, Rations card, etc.