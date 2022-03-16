Shillong-based Lamare SC lose to NRLFA 1-2

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 15: Shillong-based club Lamare Sports Club, played a friendly football match against NRL Football Academy (NRLFA), Numaligarh at Kunjakanan’s NRL Township Playground on Monday. Lamare SC held the hosts 0-0 until the end f extra time, but eventually lost 1-2 on penalities.

Former India international footballer Baichung Bhutia attended the final as the chief guest. Bhutia interacted with the players and coaches and provided them advice on the sport.