Sporting CC edge Sputnik to lift 1st Div Cricket title

SHILLONG, March 15: Sporting CC survived Sputnik Spartans’ tight bowling to claim a thrilling 1-wicket victory and lift the Shillong Cricket Association First Division league final, here on Tuesday.

Earlier, Sputnik had won the toss and elected to bat first, but were restricted to only 141/9 in allotted 35 overs after a brilliant spell of bowling by Player-of-the-Match by Manish Sharma who claimed 5/22 in 7 overs and Jiten’s 3/20. Kshitij (25) and Dipankar (23) were Sputnik’s highest scorers.

What looked like an easy chase turned out to be an uphill task for Sporting as they lost wickets regularly but managed to crawl to their target of 142 in 32.5 overs, losing nine wickets in the process. Govind scored a valuable 41 runs off 61balls while Ajay contributed 32 from 42 balls to steer their side to victory. Kush (3/12) and Aravind (3/21) bowled well but it wasn’t enough for Sputnik.

Sputnik Spartan’s Arvind Singh was awarded the Player-of-the-Series for taking 21 wickets.