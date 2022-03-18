Ball set rolling for peace talks with HNLC

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 17: The state government has begun the spadework for the eagerly-anticipated peace talks with the outlawed Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC).

Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma on Thursday said he had recently held discussions with former bureaucrat Peter S Dkhar, the government interlocutor, who will sit with the outfit for talks.

Stating that the process was lengthy and a lot of discussion was taking place, the CM said the state government would provide necessary support to ensure that the talks are held at the earliest.

The HNLC has already welcomed Dkhar’s appointment as the interlocutor.

Former IPS official and Advisor to the Northeast in the Ministry of Home Affairs, AK Mishra, will be the central coordinator for the peace process.