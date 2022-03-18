Exploring new source of funds: Tourism minister

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 17: The funds that were placed in the hands of the Meghalaya Government by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs for beautification of Umiam Viewpoint seem to be insufficient and the Tourism department is now exploring new source of funding for the project.

According to Tourism Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar, the approved amount of Rs 2 crore for the aforementioned project is insufficient. It may be mentioned that the proposed amount for the project was Rs 7 crore.

Dhar was replying to a question raised by Opposition Chief Whip George B Lyngdoh on the final day of the Budget Session, here on Thursday.

The minister, however, revealed that Rs 2 crore, which was approved, has not been utilised. He assured that the project would take off after availing funds from a different source.

On the other hand, Lyngdoh contended that instead of keeping the funds unused, the department can come up with infrastructures with the money like public utilities and parking facility, while pointing out that people pollute the entire area at Ryndang Briew, Umiam.

Lyngdoh said that due to lack of waste management system and such public facilities, the entire stretch has become a menace.

“At night, you will see people randomly parking at the area. So maybe the government can install solar streetlights,” the Opposition chief whip added.

Raising a query relevant to the matter, Leader of Opposition Mukul Sangma said Umiam is a traffic bottleneck, which is why he is concerned whether or not the Tourism department has consulted with the PWD before taking up the Umiam Viewpoint project.

He pointed out that it is important for the department to know what actual right-of-way is, as per revenue records with the PWD, before taking up any project along this road.

“I am afraid there could be encroachment seeing the number of infrastructures along this road,” Mukul said.

However, state president of All India Trinamool Congress, Charles Pyngrope, observed that certain aspects of the project could be taken up, especially public conveniences, little landscaping, parking area and non-civil work, which, he claimed, comes to a cost of about Rs 94 lakh.

Responding to the concerns, Dhar said that the department will hold consultations with the PWD before taking up the project, taking into the account the vehicular traffic along the road in question.