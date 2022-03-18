WKH bow out with consolation victory

By Our Reporter

Shillong, March 17: West Khasi Hills ended their campaign in the Meghalaya Cricket Association’s U-23 Boys Inter District Cricket Tournament with victory over South West Khasi Hills by three wickets in Nongkhrah, Ri-Bhoi, today.

The Zone 1 Group B match was more for pride and bragging rights than anything else as neither side had a chance of qualifying for the group final.

SWKH won the toss and decided to have a bat first but, although several batters got good starts, a dearth of truly big scores meant that the team were all out for 174 in 35 overs. Kitdorlang Syiemlieh top-scored with 27, while Thrangborlang L Marshillong made 26 and Number 9 Ardenstar K Syiemiong 25. The wickets were shared out between Pynshaibha Khardewsaw (3/31), Bankitkupar Thongni (3/35), Damudskhem Kharbani (2/27) and Armour Dkhar (2/35).

Two brilliant half-centuries by Player-of-the-Match Dkhar and Victor Marwein (60) set up the win for WKH. Dkhar bludgeoned the ball around the park, hitting his 66 off just 43 deliveries (10x4s, 2x6s); he was the only batter to hit a six today. The pair made 105 for the third wicket but neither, however, could see WKH to victory and a string of wickets by Wonderful Lyngkhoi (5/55) gave SWKH some hope.

WKH lost four wickets for just six runs but snuck over the finish line to bag their first win of the tournament. The margins were so tight, though, that if SWKH had scored another 10 or 20 runs then they could have been the ones celebrating. As it is, they made a good effort but were ultimately winless in their three outings.

There will be two matches on Friday. In Zone 1, Ri-Bhoi will battle East Khasi Hills for top spot in Group B, while, in Zone 2, Tura District Cricket Association will go up against South Garo Hills in Mendipathar, North Garo Hills.