MCA Women T20 Challenger kicks-off

By Our Reporter

Shillong, March 17: Umiam Queens and Simsang Rangers won the opening matches by nine and four wickets respectively on the first day of the Meghalaya Cricket Association’s Senior Women T20 Challenger Cup, here today.

The best among the state’s senior, U-23 and U-19 players are taking part in the tournament and are divided into four evenly-matched teams named after natural landmarks of Meghalaya – Simsang Rangers, Myntdu Raiders, Symper Challengers and Umiam Queens. The MCA will use the performances from this event as a basis to select the Meghalaya squad for next month’s BCCI Senior Women’s T20 Tournament.

In the early match, Myntdu Raiders were made to bat first after the Rangers won the toss. Janica Marak and Sandria Momin both made 18 as the Raiders finished 93/7 after 20 overs. Pinky Chanda took 2/10.

Simsang then reached 94/6 with five deliveries to spare. Luiza Tamang made 25 and, with her one wicket earlier, was adjudged Player-of-the-Match. Deiphibanpynshngain L Mawnai bowled incredibly well for Myntdu, conceding just five runs in her four overs with two wickets.

Later, Symper Challengers batted first after winning the toss and posted 113/6. Sanchisa Sangma scored a brisk 30 from 26 balls at the top of the order. Rubi Chetry went on to claim figures of 3/17. Ritreki Pohshna also shone with her fielding and took two catches.

Umiam Queens chased the target with nine wickets in hand and 4.5 overs to spare. Marbaniang carried her bat for 29 not out, while Chetry was unbeaten on 37. Debasmita Dutta took 1/17.

On Friday, the Raiders face the Queens at 9:30 am, while Rangers meet the Challengers at 12:40 pm.