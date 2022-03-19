Symper Challengers, Umiam Queens bag wins

By Our Reporter

Shillong, March 18: Umiam Queens won their second match and Symper Challengers their first in the Meghalaya Cricket Association’s Senior Women T20 Challenger Cup here on Friday.

Symper Challengers were up against Simsang Rangers in the second match of the day and won it by eight wickets. Symper Challengers opted to field after winning the toss and restricted the Rangers to 98/5 in the allotted 20 overs.

Ajima Sangma and Neelam Roy both made 25, with the former finishing unbeaten. Player-of-the-match Suriti Kumar Ray claimed 2/23, while Lanosha Diengdoh (1/20) and Riticia Nongbet (1/22) also chipped in with one wicket each.

Symper Challengers had gone past 100 in their first match on Thursday, though in a losing cause, and did not find Friday’s total too much of a difficulty, as they came through in 16.1 overs for the loss of only two wickets.

Skipper of the Meghalaya Women’s Senior team, Debasmita Dutta carried her bat in an innings of 44 off 52 deliveries while Ray made 26 before being bowled by Luiza Tamang (1/27). The other wicket was effected by Ajima, whose spot-on direct hit from the deep ran out Sanchisa Sangma.

In the morning contest, Umiam Queens registered their second consecutive win, but it was a close affair as they held off Myntdu Raiders by just seven runs.

Umiam Queens were made to bat first after Myntdu Raiders won the toss and posted 103/5.

Sildamicresha Marbaniang top-scored with 25, while Ankita Sharma and Rubi Chetry made 17 each.

Deiphibanpynshngain L Mawnai bowled another economical spell (1/7 in four overs) and Sandria Momin (1/28) also claimed a scalp. The other three batters were all run out.

Umiam Queens’ Abiezer Kharsyiem then rocked the opposition in the chase to claim 5/21 in her maximum four overs with the ball but the Raiders were given hope by Daiaka Emigale Warjri (28 not out).

The team still had a chance for victory right until the final over but they were only able to score nine of the 16 runs required and finished on 96/9.

Ankita (2/15) and Solina Jaba (1/16) were the other two successful bowlers.

Today, in the last of the round robin matches, Myntdu Raiders will face Symper Challengers at 9:30 am while Simsang Rangers will be up against Umiam Queens at 12:40 pm. The games are held at MCA Polo ground.