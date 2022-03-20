Hamletson hopeful of bright future for state cricket

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 19: C&RD Minister Hamletson Dohling, on Saturday, inaugurated the new facility of the Shillong Cricket Academy at Lawsohtun. The move to shift to Lawsohtun is to decongest the only cricket ground at Polo that is currently used by both the Shillong Cricket Association and the Meghalaya Cricket Association (MCA).

Dohling expressed hope that the academy students would represent India in the future.

In his address during the opening ceremony of the Shillong Cricket Academy at Lawsohtun, the minister informed the gathering that they will call a tender in the coming days for work on the upcoming indoor stadium at Lawsohtun, which costs around Rs 10 crore.

On the other hand, Director of the Academy and Honorary Secretary of MCA, Gideon Kharkongor, said that the academy needed a new ground as the Polo ground is occupied most of the time. Kharkongor also informed the gathering that the deal between Lowsohtun Dorbar Shnong, Lowsohtun Sports Club and the Shillong Cricket Academy is for 10 years.

The Shillong Cricket Academy, which has been functioning for the past decade, has helped produce state players in all the age categories for both the men and women teams. Kharkongor further added that most of the players representing the Meghalaya teams in the Under-16 age categories were a product of the academy.

Convenor, BCCI Task Force for the North East, and Technical Adviser to Chief Minister, GoM, Naba Bhattacharjee, hoped that the academy will continue to produce quality players for the state teams. He further wished that a student from the academy would represent the county someday.

The chief guest also echoed their sentiments. He advised the young students to not waste the opportunity given to them and asked them to give their all to the sport that they chose.

“I love to play cricket! I played cricket in my younger days and still follow the game keenly. While growing up we did not have all the facility that you all have. We made our own bats by cutting wood from trees, but you (the students) have been given branded bats. Make full use of this opportunity and focus on the sport to excel,” said Dohling.

Dohling further commented that cricket, and sports as a whole, is a very fulfilling profession that pays really well.

President of Lawsohtun Sports Club and the Headman of Lawsohtun, Harribert Rynjah, assured the academy of all help and support, while advising the students to make the most out of the picturesque ground with enchanting forests nearby.

One of the highlights of the programme was the drill performed by the academy students led by the Technical Director of the academy, Peter Jarman Lamare, and the coaches.