Simsang Rangers, Symper Challengers to meet in final

By Our Reporter

Shillong, March 19: Simsang Rangers and Symper Challengers qualified for the final of the Meghalaya Cricket Association’s Senior Women T20 Challenger Cup by winning their respective league matches here today. The final will take place on Sunday at Polo Grounds.

In the first match, Symper posted 121/4 in their 20 overs after being made to bat first. Player-of-the-match Debasmita Dutta (67 off 59, 12x4s) top-scored for her team. Daiaka Warjri bagged 2/23 for Myntdu.

Warjri also top-scored in the chase with 15 runs as Myntdu were all out for 103 in 17.4 overs. Suriti Kumari Ray (3/13) was the pick of the bowlers.

Later, Simsang amassed 147/6 after being put into bat first. Luiza Tamang top-scored with 32 and Deimaphishisha Lamare contributed 27. Rubi Chetry took 3/15.

Umiam were always behind in the chase and, despite Chetry’s 56, were restricted to 104/6. Player-of-the-match Neelam Roy took 3/12 in four very economical overs.