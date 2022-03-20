Mithali achieves yet another milestone

Auckland, March 19: India ODI skipper Mithali Raj on Saturday added another feather to her already illustrious cap. The 39-year-old became the joint-highest batter with most 50-plus runs in Women’s World Cups. Mithali (68) achieved the feat during a league match against Australia in the 2022 tournament. With 12 fifty-plus scores, Mithali equalled the record with former New Zealand cricketer Debbie Hockley. England’s Charlotte Edwards (11), Australia’s Karen Rolton (9) and New Zealand’s Suzie Bates (8) complete the top five. (UNI)