SCA (A) qualify for Zone 1 final

Shillong, March 18: Shillong Cricket Association (A) qualified for the Zone 1 final of the U-23 Boys Inter District Cricket Tournament by defeating SCA (B) by seven wickets in the last Group A fixture in Nongkhrah, Ri-Bhoi, today.

SCA (A) will meet Ri-Bhoi in the zonal final on Monday for a place in the grand final against Tura District CA.

SCA (A) won the toss and fielded first, bundling their opponents for 148 in 34.5 overs. Sachin Kumar was the top scorer with 28 runs. Player-of-the-Match Jaskirat Sachdeva took 3/21.

SCA (A) chased the target in 27.5 overs, losing three wickets. Kevin Christopher made an unbeaten 70 while Jaskirat made 28 not out.