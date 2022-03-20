SCA (A) qualify for Zone 1 final

SPORTS
By By Our Reporter

By Our Reporter

Shillong, March 18: Shillong Cricket Association (A) qualified for the Zone 1 final of the U-23 Boys Inter District Cricket Tournament by defeating SCA (B) by seven wickets in the last Group A fixture in Nongkhrah, Ri-Bhoi, today.
SCA (A) will meet Ri-Bhoi in the zonal final on Monday for a place in the grand final against Tura District CA.
SCA (A) won the toss and fielded first, bundling their opponents for 148 in 34.5 overs. Sachin Kumar was the top scorer with 28 runs. Player-of-the-Match Jaskirat Sachdeva took 3/21.
SCA (A) chased the target in 27.5 overs, losing three wickets. Kevin Christopher made an unbeaten 70 while Jaskirat made 28 not out.

Continue Reading

Get real time updates directly on your device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.