 Shillong’s Iconic Structures: Pinewood Hotel

Nestled amidst the pristine green surroundings across 8 acres of land, Pinewood Hotel is situated on a hillock, close to the picturesque Ward’s Lake.

The name Pinewood has a unique and calm sensation to it – our minds are instantly redirected to the tall pine trees that have stood the test of time and the century-old structure that portrays the hospitality and homely nature of the people of the state.

Many renowned personalities from across the country and abroad have walked its ground.

There may be many Pinewood hotels across the country at present but what’s different and unique about the Shillong Pinewood Hotel is its legacy and heritage.

The Pinewood Hotel is testimony to a sea of changes from the day of its establishment. It is an institution in itself, standing tall and still living up to its glorious past.

To know more about the history of this heritage structure, watch our Youtube Channel @TheShillongTimes and we will take you on a trip down memory lane.