By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 20: Kingsmen X and Court Kings emerged triumphant in their respective senior men’s and women’s Northeast 3×3 Basketball Challenge finals amidst a pulsating atmosphere, here at St Anthony’s School on Sunday.

Organised by Touchline Northeast and supported by the Meghalaya AIDS Control Society, this year’s event featured a total of over 200 players from the Northeast and around 50 teams across the men and women senior categories. However, the junior categories were excluded from the competition owing to the issue of COVID-19 protocols.

In the women’s final, Court Kings proved too difficult to handle as they overcame Raaadio 12-6 in what started off as an evenly-matched contest. Iairy Sangma, a state basketball player who recently participated in the 3BL, was adjudged the Most Valuable Player.

Later, in the men’s final, crowd favourites Kingsmen X, who have taken part in previous 3v3 competitions in Shillong, defeated new outfit Shillong Labet Mawjam 21-14 with MVP Puia stealing the limelight.