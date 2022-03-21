School teachers threaten to go for indefinite strike if demands not met

Shillong, March 21: Federation of All School Teachers’ of Meghalaya (FASTOM) organised a general meeting at Malki ground in Shillong on Monday to discuss their demands for  upgrading of ad hoc schools to deficit-grant schools in the state.

Earlier, the members of the association had intended to march towards Secretariat but were restricted  from proceeding as they failed to get the permission of the District Administration.

FASTOM has threatened to go for an indefinite strike from April 1 if the government fails to respond to their demands.

Currently, a lower primary school teacher is paid Rs 12,000 per month, Rs 16,000 for upper primary level, Rs 20,000 for secondary level and Rs 24,000 for higher secondary level.

