Election Commissioner appointed legally, claims GSU Dadenggre

Tura, Mar 21: Reacting to the GSU CEC in Tura questioning the veracity of appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) for the union’s Phulbari regional unit, the GSU, Western Zone North, Dadenggre on Monday claimed that the CEC was appointed as per the norms of its constitution, in the presence of Nokmas, citizens and leaders of the different units.

According to the President of the western Zone North (North) Dadenggre, Tengsan M Marak, a meeting was held on November 20 last year for the reconstitution of the Phulbari regional unit during which, the Chief Election Commissioner and the Deputy Chief Election Commissioner were also appointed. As per Marak’s claim, various GSU units like Chibinang, Tikrikilla, Damal A’sim, Selsella, Rajabala including the Phulbari units, all of which come under Dadenggre Civil Sub-Division as well as Nokmas, Senior citizens and the general public had participated in the meeting.

“There is no self proclaimed CEC. He (CEC) along with his deputy was appointed as per our direction since the Phulbari unit comes under Dadenggre, which is its headquarters,” Marak said.

IANS