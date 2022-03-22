Roma sweep Lazio in derby after Abraham’s twin strike

MILAN, March 21: Fan favorite Tammy Abraham scored two goals as Roma swept aside Lazio 3-0 in the capital derby in Serie A on Sunday.

That took Abraham’s tally to 15 in the league this season and nine since the start of January. In 2022, only Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski has scored more goals than the England international in Europe’s top five leagues.

Roma had its first goal with less than a minute on the clock and was 3-0 up at halftime in a dominant performance from José Mourinho’s side. Roma leapfrogged above Lazio into sixth.

Lazio won the opening derby this season but Roma got off to the perfect start this time. After just 56 seconds, Lorenzo Pellegrini’s inswinging corner hit the crossbar and rebounded in off Abraham’s thigh.

Abraham doubled his tally in the 22nd when he acrobatically turned in Rick Karsdorp’s cross into an empty net with Lazio goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha stranded at his left post.

Roma’s third goal was a stunner as Pellegrini curled a free kick into the top right corner from nearly 30 yards out with five minutes remaining until the break.

Juventus vs Salernitana

Dušan Vlahović set up one goal and scored another as Juventus eased to a 2-0 win over bottom club Salernitana to move within a point of defending champion Inter Milan.

Paulo Dybala marked his return to the starting lineup following injury by scoring the opener as fourth-place Juventus closed in on the top three, although Massimiliano Allegri’s side is still seven points behind Serie A leader AC Milan.

Bologna vs Atalanta

Teenager Moustapha Cissé scored on his Serie A debut to help Atalanta to a 1-0 win at Bologna. The 18-year-old Cissé was discovered while playing for ASD Rinascita Refugees – a team made up entirely of foreign players seeking asylum in Italy.

Cissé, a refugee from Guinea, came on in the 65th minute in Bologna and scored the only goal of the game eight minutes from time.

Other results

Two first-half mistakes gifted Francesco Caputo two goals as Venezia lost 2-0 in a relegation fight against Sampdoria.

Hellas Verona drew 1-1 at Empoli after striker Giovanni Simeone failed twice with the same penalty. His first attempt was saved by Empoli goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario but had to be retaken following an encroachment. Simeone smashed his second effort off the upright. (AP)