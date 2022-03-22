Sweden’s Duplantis breaks own pole vault record

Belgrade, March 21: Sweden’s Olympic pole vault champion Mondo Duplantis cleared 6.20m to smash his own world record by one centimeter on Sunday at the World Athletics Indoor Championships Belgrade 2022.

The 22-year-old Swede cleared 6.19m just 13 days ago to add one centimetre to his own world record set in Glasgow in February 2020.

And competing again in the Serbian capital, Duplantis went over 6.20m with his third and final attempt – just brushing the bar on his way down – to make history once more and in-process clinching the gold medal. (ANI)