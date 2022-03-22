U-23 Inter-District Cricket Tournament gets underway

Nongstoin, March 23: The Meghalaya Cricket Association’s U-23 Inter-District Tournament began today where West Khasi Hills District Cricket Association (WKHDCA) beat Shillong Cricket Association (SCA) by 26runs.

The tournament has been organized at NDSA playground, Nongspyndeng where the first match  of the tournament was played by WKHDCA Vs SCA. The toss won by WKHDCA which decided to bat first. The WKHDCA  scored 207 runs in 35 overs losing9 wickets. Silda Micresha Marbaniang scored the highest105 runs.

The SCA were then restricted to 181 runs all out, the player of the match was Abiezek Kharsyiemlieh of WKHDCA who took 5 wickets.

