Shillong, March 22: As the two-day trial of the ‘One Way’ arrangement for movement of vehicles around the Laitumkhrah- Dhankheti circuit has compounded the traffic problem in the city, the East Khasi Hills police have decided to revert back to the two-way traffic movement.

Hence the ‘One Way’ arrangement from 7.30 AM to 9.30 AM stands cancelled , according to the SP, East Khasi Hills.