11 workers from Bihar charred to death in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, March 23 : Eleven workers from Bihar were charred to death in a major fire that broke out at a timber and scrap shop in Secunderabad here early Wednesday, police said.

The incident occurred at a shop in IDH Colony of Bhoiguda area in Secunderabad around 4 a.m.

Police said one person managed to jump out of the fire and was rushed to Gandhi Hospital. All the victims were migrant workers from Bihar and were asleep when the fire broke out.

The fire was doused with the help of five fire tenders which rushed to the scene from different areas. Short circuit is suspected to have caused the fire.

The bodies have been shifted to Gandhi Hospital. Hospital authorities said that 10 bodies were charred beyond recognition.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner C. V. Anand told reporters at the scene that negligence by the timber depot owner and violation of safety rules led to the incident.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has expressed shock over the fire accident and mourned the deaths. He announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each for the families of those who died in the fire.

The Chief Minister directed Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to make arrangements to send the victims’ bodies to their native places.

Minister for animal husbandry T. Srinivas Yadav, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and Police Commissioner Anand visited the scene. (IANS)