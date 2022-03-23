Research scholar commits suicide in hostel room in UP

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh), March 23: A senior research fellow (SRF) at Purvanchal University, Jaunpur, committed suicide in a room of the Holland Hall hostel of the Allahabad University (AU), police said on Wednesday.

The deceased, identified as Sanjay Kumar Patel, 25, was a resident of village Palani, Baberu in Banda district. His body was hanging from the ceiling fan on Tuesday.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Colonelganj) Ajeet Singh Chauhan said, “We have recovered a suicide note from the room no. 77 of the Holland Hall hostel wherein the victim has claimed that no one should be held responsible for his death.”

The victim in his suicide had also mentioned the name of a woman and stated that her marriage had been fixed somewhere else.

The officer further added, “Sanjay Patel had returned to the hostel room about two days ago from Delhi and was found hanging from the ceiling of the room on Tuesday.”

Police said that the deceased had completed his graduation and post-graduation from AU and was currently working as a senior research fellow at Purvanchal University in Jaunpur.

The DySP said that the police were probing the case after sending the body for post-mortem examination. (IANS)