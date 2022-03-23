59th All India Political Science Conference at USTM from 26-27 March

Guwahati, March 23 : The Indian Political Science Association (IPSA) executive body has selected the University of Science & Technology Meghalaya (USTM) as the venue for its two-day 59th All India Political Science Conference & International Seminar on “Global Rise of Incredible India” which will begin from Saturday, 26th March.

The Conference will be attended by more than 1000 distinguished guests from across the country including 13 acting and former Vice Chancellors of different universities, Professors of Political Science, Rajya Sabha MP, Scholars and alike.

Prof Sanjeev Kumar Sharma, General Secretary & Treasurer IPSA and Vice Chancellor of Mahatma Gandhi Central University Motihari Bihar said that in the 80-year-old history of the IPSA, this is for the first time that the All India Political Science Conference was going to be held in North East India.

He has already visited USTM and appreciated the wonderful infrastructure and facilities available in the campus. Prof G D Sharma, Vice Chancellor of USTM said that USTM would provide all possible logistics and support for the success of this prestigious conference.

Some of the distinguished participants of the conference are: Prof. Santishree Pandit, President IPSA & Vice Chancellor, JNU, New Delhi; Prof. Sushma Yadav, Former VC, Bhagat Phool Singh Women’s University, Sonipat (Haryana); Prof. K. Jayaprasad, Former Pro VC, Central University of Kerala, Prof. G. Gopal Reddy, Pro VC, Mahatma Gandhi Central University, Motihari (Bihar); Prof. ADN Vajpyaee, VC, Atal Bihari Vajpayee University, Bilaspur (Madhya Pradesh); Professor J.K. Mishra, Former Head, Department of Political Science, Behrampur University, Odisha; Prof. Manoj Dixit, Vice President IPSA, Former VC, Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Avadh University, Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh); Dr. Bhawna Sharma, Himachal Pradesh University, Shimla (Himachal Pradesh); Prof. Sanjay Bharadwaj, Centre for South Asian Studies, JNU, New Delhi; Prof. Ram Singh Arah, Jai Narain Vyas University, Jodhpur (Rajasthan); Dr. Rakesh Sinha, Hon’ble Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha; Prof. Madhurendra Kumar, Former Head, Department of Political Science, Kumaun University, Nainital (Uttarakhand); Prof. Jyotiraj Pathak, Department of Political Science, Bodoland University, Kokrajhar; Prof. Neerja Gupta, VC, Sanchi University of Buddhist and Indic Studies, Sanchi (Madhya Pradesh); Prof. R. K. Satpathy, Former Director, Regional Centre ICSSR, North Eastern Hill University, Shillong (Meghalaya); Prof. Rajneesh Kumar Shukla, VC, Mahatma Gandhi Antarrashtriya Hindi Vishwavidyalaya, Wardha (Maharashtra); Prof. G. Ram Reddy, Head, Department of Political Science, Central University of Andhra Pradesh, Anantapur (Andhra Pradesh); Prof. Shri Prakash Mani Tripathi, VC, Indira Gandhi National Tribal University; Amarkantak (Madhya Pradesh); Prof. Mohan S. Kashikar, Head, Department of Political Science, RTM Nagpur University, Nagpur (Maharashtra); Sri J. Nanda Kumar, National Convenor, Prajna Pravah, New Delhi; Prof. G. Gopal Reddy, Pro VC, Mahatma Gandhi Central University, Motihari (Bihar); Prof. Koushal Kishor Mishra, Dean, Faculty of Social Sciences, Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh); Prof. D. Ravinder, VC, Osmania University, Hyderabad (Telangana); Prof. Kiran Hazarika, Member, University Grants Commission, Dibrugarh University, Dibrugarh (Assam).