Group wants SBI ATM at Betasing

Tura, Mar 23: The GSU, Western Zone South, Ampati in South West Garo Hills has written to the regional Branch Manager of the SBI in Tura demanding the setting up of an ATM booth at Betasing market in the same district.

In their letter to the official, the union said that the people of Betasing have been facing problems as they have to come a long way to Ampati to withdraw money as well as government scheme funds like MGNREGS.

Stating that the people sometimes have to return home empty handed due to technical errors which cause unnecessary waste of time and money, the union urged that the facility be immediately set up in the area.