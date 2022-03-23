State climbers to undergo mountaineering course

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 22: The Meghalaya Sport Climbing and Mountaineering Association (MeSCMA) has nominated two male and one female climber to attend the Basic Mountaineering Course at the National Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports (NIMAS) in Dirang, Arunachal Pradesh. The training course is scheduled to continue from March 20 to April 18, 2022. The three climbers are Valarie Suchiang who hails from Shangpung in West Jaintia Hills, Tiklu Jyrwa from Shillong, and Rilang Dkhar from Umshaken, Ri-Bhoi District.