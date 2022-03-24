ALS workshop on traditional musical instruments underway

Tura, Mar 24: A Regional Workshop on Traditional Musical Instrument and Performing Arts organized by the A’chik Literature Society in collaboration with the Department of Garo, NEHU Tura Campus is currently underway at the latter’s campus near Tura.

A total of 109 participants are participating in the workshop which is being held from March 21 to 25.

Students from the Department of Garo, NEHU, from Don Bosco College, Tura, ICFAI University, Tura, WilliamnagarGovernment College, Tura Christian College, Tura, Sherwood School, Tura, and Capt. William School, Tura are taking part in the Workshop. The art of making and playing dama (drum), stringed instruments like sarenda, and dotdrong out of gambare timber, flutes and chigring (percussion instrument out of bamboo) are being taught during the workshop. The Garo traditional dance of Wangala dance is also an important component of the Workshop.

Altogether 36 (thirty-six) boys and 73 (seventy three) girls registered for the Workshop on thre first day. The participants are being instructed by instructors- Ringjeng T. Sangma and Sotjak Ch. Marak from Selbalgre, Dewal M. Sangma and Lindinbirth S. Sangma from Rombagre, Dirot Ch. Marak and Silgra Ch. Marak from Gondenggre and Tengchon R. Marak from Raksamgre.