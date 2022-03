Tura, Mar 24: President of the GSU, Western Zone North, Dadenggre, Tengsan M Marak has informed that elections of office bearers to the GSU, Phulbari Regional Unit will take place next month.

“The exact date of the elections to the post of President and General secretary will be declared by the GSU Chief Election Commissioner, Probash D Sangma and Deputy Chief Election Commissioner John Clever A Sangma,” the union informed in a release.