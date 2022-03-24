Early elections are a possibility in Pak: Minister

While addressing a press conference here, the Minister said: “Those who are changing parties and thinking they will get respect, they are wrong.”

Rashid Ahmed’s remark come a day before a session of the lower house to deliberate on the opposition’s no-confidence resolution against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The session called by National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser will commence on Friday at 11 a.m.

On Wednesday,Khan was informed that the party’s allies had decided to side with the opposition, causing the ruling PTI to gear up efforts to appease its annoyed coalition partners.

Meanwhile on Thursday, Khan invited the nation to participate in the PTI’s March 27 power show at Islamabad’s Parade Ground, calling on the people to join him in “standing against evil”.