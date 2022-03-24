IPL 2022: MS Dhoni quits as captain of Chennai Super Kings; Ravindra Jadeja to take over

In place of Dhoni, left-arm spin all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja will be the new captain of Chennai.”MS Dhoni has decided to hand over the leadership of Chennai Super Kings and picked Ravindra Jadeja to lead the team. Jadeja, who has been an integral part of Chennai Super Kings since 2012, will only be the third player to lead CSK. Dhoni will continue to represent Chennai Super Kings this season and beyond,” said a statement from the franchise.

Dhoni, who had been the captain of CSK since the inception of the league in 2008, had already retired from international cricket in August 2020. Under his captaincy, Chennai won the IPL trophy in 2010, 2011, 2018 and 2021 apart from winning two now-defunct Champions League T20 titles in 2010 and 2014.

CSK will open their IPL 2022 campaign against two-time IPL champions Kolkata Knight Riders in a re-match of the 2021 IPL final at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday.