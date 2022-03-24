SSLC exam conducted by MBOSE begins today

Shillong, March 24: More than 58,000 students are appearing for this year’s Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Examination in the state which began today. The examination is conducted by the Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE).

Out of a total of 58,625 candidates appearing in the SSLC examination, 25,486 are in the Regular-1 category and 15,061 in Regular-2. Besides, there are 11,337 non-regular, 6,347 compartmental, 385 private and nine improvement candidates.

The female candidates (33,278) outnumber their male counterparts (25,347) by a long way this time.