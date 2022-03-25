NCC commanders from NE attend conference in city

SHILLONG, March 24: The National Cadet Corps (NCC) Directorate North Eastern Region, Shillong, hosted the NCC North Eastern Region Group Commanders’ Conference here on Wednesday-Thursday, which was attended by all eight group commanders from the Northeast region — Guwahati, Jorhat, Tezpur, Dibrugarh, Kohima, Shillong, Imphal and Silchar.

The conference aimed at reviewing NCC activities carried out in the preceding years and discussing ways and means to spread awareness and improve NCC footprints in the remote areas of Northeastern region, according to a statement issued here.

During the conference, various functional issues such as enrolment of cadets in NCC, deficiency of civil staff, problems in direct bank transfer of various grants to NCC cadets, registration in NCC Alumni Association and adoption of NCC as elective subject by various state universities were discussed.

Major General Bhaskar Kalita, YSM, Additional Director General, who chaired the conference, asked all the group commanders to proactively interact with respective state administration to resolve state-specific issues.

The National Cadet Corps Directorate North Eastern Region is responsible for providing NCC coverage to the seven states of the North East.

It has eight Group Headquarters and 47 NCC Battalions and an enrolled cadet strength of 89,289, which includes both boys and girls of all the three wings of Armed Forces — Army, Air Force and Navy.