Sudeva Delhi hold NEROCA 1-1

Naihati, March 24: Shubho Paul was on target as Sudeva Delhi FC managed to hold NEROCA FC to a 1-1 draw in the Hero I-League match here on Thursday.

While NEROCA opened the scoring with Sergio Mendigutxia (45+2’) converting a penalty at the stroke of half time, Paul converted a penalty of his own just a few minutes later to bring his team to a level pegging.

The high-intensity clash started with a big blow to NEROCA as playmaker Juan Mera suffered an injury in the 2nd minute and was taken off immediately, with Thokchom James Singh replacing him.

With a minute left on the clock in the first half, Nishal Chandan tripped a NEROCA player while defending a corner, and the referee signalled for a penalty straight away. Mendigutxia converted from the spot, giving his team a 1-0 lead.

Two minutes later, Lallenang Sitlhou tripped Akbar Khan inside the box and the referee once again signalled for a penalty, this time on the other end. Shubho Paul converted from the spot to bring his team back on level pegging.

In Kalyani, Sreenidi Deccan continued their charge towards the top of the table with a slender 2-1 victory over the Indian Arrows.

One goal either side of half time from Vanlalbiaa Chhangte and David Munoz sealed all three points for Sreenidi Deccan.

The Arrows registered a goal courtesy a delicate finish from Velanco Rodrigues right before half time.

Later, RoundGlass Punjab edged Aizawl FC 4-3. (PTI)